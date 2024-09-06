Vijayawada: Flood recedes in 80% colonies in city

Vijayawada: Ajit Singh Nagar, Nandamuri Nagar, New RR Pet, Kandrika, NSB Nagar and other colonies affected by Budameru floods are gradually recovering. Sanitation and power restoration works are giving relief to the people.

As many as 32 municipal divisions out of 64 were inundated in the Budameru floodwater on September 1 and the problem continued till Wednesday. By Thursday, water receded from dozens of colonies.

By Friday, normalcy may be restored if there will be no rain on Thursday night. Floodwater receded from 80 per cent areas in Vijayawada city by Thursday.

Flood affected people, who have left to their native places due to inundation, lack of power supply and drinking water since September 1 may come back to homes after Vinayaka Chaviti on September 7.

The state government has drafted 10,000 sanitation workers from various parts of the state and 1,800 energy department staff deputed to restore the power supply. Fire services department is also taking part in cleaning the homes, main roads and apartment cellars.

On the other hand, private boat operators are gradually leaving the Budameru flood affected areas in Vijayawada city on Thursday as floodwater receded to a large extent.

NDRF, SDRF and private boat operators helped a large number of people to go to safer places during the critical days from September 1 to 4.

People are still leaving the flood affected colonies due to lack of power supply. It is expected power may be restored on Friday.

Some people, who are taking shelter at the houses of relatives, are visiting their homes and taking up cleaning activities. After restoring power services and getting water supply, the majority of people may come back to their homes.

The state government will start supplying ration to the flood-affected families from Friday onwards and it will be very useful to a large number of families. Fearing outbreak of diseases due to poor sanitation, several hundred families left these colonies on Thursday.