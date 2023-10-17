Vijayawada: Focus on child marriages, anaemia, SHGs told

Vijayawada: Society for Elimination of Rural Poverty (SERP) chief executive officer Md Imtiaz on Monday urged the self-help groups to launch campaign to check child marriages, eradication of anaemia and promotion of education among the girls in the state.



Imtiaz said 90 lakh self-help group members can play a very important role in eradication of child marriages by launching vigorous campaign in the rural areas. Noting that girls are suffering from anaemia, he said that the problem must be checked.

The SERP on Monday conducted ‘Live Oath’ programme as part of the campaign among the self-help groups. He said the self-help group members are financially strengthening in the state.

Andhra Pradesh panchayat raj and rural development special chief secretary B Rajasekhar attended as the chief guest for the Live Oath programme held at the SERP office here.

Imtiaz asked the self-help group members to discuss three subjects, child marriage, anaemia and promotion of education in the meeting conducted every month.

He suggested that self-help group members to explain the parents why child marriages should be avoided and conduct counselling to prevent it.

The SERP CEO said the self-help groups have to take oath and register the written oath in the books and send digitally to the SERP offices concerned. The Oath Live programme was conducted in co-ordination with Kailash Satyardhi Foundation, Bachpan Padavo Andolan and Vasavya Mahila Mandali.