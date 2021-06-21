Vijayawada: Former SBI union leader Tarakanath remembered

Vijayawada: The 17th death anniversary of former general secretary of National Confederation of Bank Employees and All India State Bank of India Staff Federation Tarakanath was observed at the State Bank of India main branch at Nagarampalem in Guntur district on Monday.

Deputy general secretary of Guntur module N Srinivasacharyulu recalled the services of Tarakanath and said that he would be remembered forever for his efforts for the welfare of SBI employees.

He appealed to the SBI employees to take a cue from his life. SBI Officers Association leaders P Kameswra Rao and Jayakumar, Cooperative Society vice-president Venkate swara Babu, secretary Krishna, regional secretaries Rangasai and Sunil and others also paid tributes to Tarakanath.

Later, 130 temporary staff members were handed over essential commodities by the union leaders.