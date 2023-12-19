Vijayawada: Founders & pioneers of Andhra Loyola remembered

Vijayawada: In connection with the Platinum Jubilee of Andhra Loyola College, a prayer service was held to honour and remember the founders and pioneers of the institution.

The service led by Bishop of Vijayawada Fr T Raja Rao and Provincial of Andhra and Telangana Fr K A Stanislaus, both distinguished alumni of ALC, served as a touching tribute to those visionaries who laid the foundation for educational excellence.

Bishop Raja Rao emphasised the historical significance of hundreds of Christian institutions in shaping the educational landscape of India since the 15th century. He highlighted the extraordinary role played by Andhra Loyola College in the development of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. He urged everyone to remember the pioneers and local contributors for their foresight and pray for the wellbeing of their families.

Provincial Fr Stanley underscored the responsibility of the present management, staff, and students to carry forward the rich legacy of Andhra Loyola College.

He stressed the need for inspiration drawn from the numerous leaders in political, administrative and religious sectors who emerged from the institution, urging everyone to move forward with renewed vigour.

Principal Fr Kishore reflected on the inception of the college, attributing its establishment to the seed planted in the mind of Bishop Ignatius Mummadi of Guntur in October 1943. The persistent efforts of Bishop Mummadi, spanning eight years, culminated in the realization of a Jesuit College in the Vijayawada-Guntur region.

Fr Rector paid homage to Fr Karanam Devayya, the first Rector of ALC and acknowledged the contributions of local leaders such as Katragadda Raghurammaya, Gogineni Venkata Subbaiah Naidu, and SRY Sivarama Prasad Bahadur, the Raja of Challapalli, among others.

Principal Fr Kishore revealed that the name Andhra Loyola College was suggested by Katragadda Raghurammaya, commemorating the jubilant achievement of a separate Andhra State for the Telugu people.