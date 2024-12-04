Vijayawada: Foundries cry for silica sand supply

Vijayawada: Casting manufacturing foundries have been adversely affected for the last three months and are almost on the verge of closure due to the State government’s recent mining policy decision regarding silica sand, which is abundantly available in the coastal regions of Gudur and Chirala. There is a severe shortage of silica sand at present.

General secretary of Andhra Pradesh MSME Industries Association MS Ramachandra Rao says silica sand is the primary raw material for the casting manufacturing foundries which are fundamental engineering units supporting various industries like automobiles, industrial machinery, pipes and fittings, agriculture machinery, pumps and compressors, valves, electrical equipment, power and sanitary ware. He appealed to Minister of MSME Kondapalli Srinivas to direct the managing director of AP Mineral Development Corporation to set right things and continue the supply of silica sand to the foundries.

Ramachandra Rao pointed out that the Indian foundry industry earlier generated more than 20 billion US dollars in revenue and contributed 3.94 billion US dollars through exports. It also supports 20 lakh jobs. India is the world’s second largest producer of castings, he points out.

There are about 70 foundries in the State, some of which are pioneers in the country for producing automobile castings, sugar mill castings and pumps. If the silica sand is supplied without interruption, the foundries may be forced to shut down, he lamented.