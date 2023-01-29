Vijayawada: Free medical camp organised

Vijayawada (NTR District): Minister for Housing Jogi Ramesh said the State government has been giving top priority to public health and has been providing advance medical treatment to patients in private hospitals through YSR Aarogyasri.

He inaugurated a free medical camp at Kankatava village in Krishna district on Sunday and distributed free medicines to the patients.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said that the government has brought so many reforms in public health sector in the state to give more and effective healthcare services to the public. During the medical camp, he lauded late Chief Minister YS Raja Sekhar Reddy for introducing Aarogyasri in the state. On the other hand, around 300 people underwent medical tests and they were offered free medicines during the medical camp.

Dr Ashok, Dr P Vijay, Dr G Nandini and others conducted medical tests on the patients.