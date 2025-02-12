Live
Vijayawada: Free physiotherapy camp from today
Vijayawada: Montessori Institute of Medical Sciences would be organising a free physiotherapy camp for three days from February 12 to 14 at the Montessori college campus, MG Road.
Montessori College of physiotherapy principal P Varadaraj speaking to the media on Tuesday said people can visit the free physiotherapy camp for treatment and suggestions. He said people suffering from joint pains, spine, nerve and muscle related problems and issues can visit the free camp from 9.30 am to 1 pm.
He said specialist doctors in cardio, orthopaedics, neurology, paediatrics and other wings will attend the camp and treat the patients.
He said further information is available on 9014582372.
