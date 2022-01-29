Vijayawada: Freedom struggle well visualised

Vijayawada: The second part of the drama 'Swatantra Sangramam' staged on Thursday night at Ghantasala Venkateswara Rao Music and Dance College showcased the incidents of freedom struggle like Simon Commission, Jalianwala Bagh incident, hanging of Bhagat Singh and his followers, Netaji fight, Congress meeting, Dandi Satyagraha and concluded with the hoisting of the national flag.

The part two was performed by the artistes of Dr Raman Foundation's Saibaba Natya Mandali. This mega drama was written and directed by Dr PVN Krishna and organised by Samskara Bharathi in association with the Union Department of Culture and South Central Zone cultural center, the State Department of Language and Culture.

The director has taken steps to present the incidents with the background visuals to create the right mood to the audience. Lighting was better than the part one of the presentation. Music levels were also under control. The costumes, makeup are commendable. Some scenes like Prakasam fighting against the British officers, Dandi Satyagraha, AICC conference, jail scene of Bhagat Singh and others were well visualised.

The main characters were portrayed by Nandagir Narasimha Rao (Mahatma Gandhi), LSRK Prasad (Jawaharlal Nehru), P. Vijaya Bhaskara Sarma (Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel), Dr PVN Krishna (Prakasam Pantulu), Dr SV Rao (Chilakamarthi), I Prasad Babu (Bala Gangadhara Tilak), Venkata Brahmaiah (Bipin Chandrapal), G Ramanaiah (Pingali Venkaiah), GND Kusuma Sai (Sarojini Naidu), Vijaya Rama Prasad (Babu Rajendra Prasad), Doondee Krishna (Kripalani and Sukhadev), Venkata Krishna ( Alluri Sitaramaraju), P Sai Sankar (Bhagath Singh and Jinnah), Sasikanth ({Raja Guru), Vara Prasad (Jethin Das), G Ananya (Malladi Subbamma), Srinivasa Rao (Subhas Chandra Bose), D Ganapathi Rao (Ambedkar), Ganesh, Venakteswar Rao and others.

Music was composed by Kumara Suryanarayana and J Sravan Kumar. Choreography was by K Vasudeva Rao. Make up was by BT Naidu and Venkataswami.

In a brief meeting, Mandali Buddha Prasad, Bharat Kumar, Swami Kamalananda Bharathi, Dilep Kulkarni participated. Padmashree Awardee & Mrudanga Mastro Sumathi Ramamohan Rao was felicitated on this event. Samskara Bharathi representatives Srinivas and Ramkumar were organised the event.