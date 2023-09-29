Vijayawada: Gautam Adani meets CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Vijayawada : Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani met Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at his camp office here on Thursday evening.

The meeting of the industrial giant with the Chief Minister assumed significance as Adani Group came forward to invest in the state and entered several MoUs in the Global Investors Meeting held in Visakhapatnam in March this year.

Sources said Gautam Adani is likely discuss with the Chief Minister over the materialisation of the proposals submitted by Adani Group for investments in the state in addition to the proposals for new projects.

It may be recalled that Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy while addressing the Global Investors Summit said that AP government is a phone call away for industrialists coming forward to invest in the state.

The CM also said that AP has enormous growth opportunities with 974-km long coastline with 6 existing ports and four upcoming ports. Earlier, the Adani Group Chairman reached Vijayawada airport in a special flight from Ahmedabad and drove straight to CM’s camp office.

With the elections are fast approaching, it is a welcome sign for AP government, which is planning to showcase Visakhapatnam as global city with abundant growth opportunities, if Adani Group comes forward with new proposals for investments in the state.