Live
- BJP has aces up its sleeve, to firm up election strategy soon
- Vijayawada: People urged to avoid dumping waste in canals
- Hyderabad: Ganesh laddu auction craze spreading
- Tirumala: Ananta Padmanabha Vratam held
- Hyderabad: Bada Ganesh immersed in record time amidst swarms of devotees
- Hyderabad: Flood of devotees swamp Hussainsagar
- No irregularities took place in group-1 preliminary exam, asserts TSPSC
- DSC: Close to 1,000 posts of Urdu teachers to remain vacant; aspirants urge govt to resolve issue
- Artillery Centre Hyderabad celebrates 197th Gunners Day
- Gujarat Handicrafts Utsav at Shilparamam from today
Just In
Vijayawada: Gautam Adani meets CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy
Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani met Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at his camp office here on Thursday evening.
Vijayawada : Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani met Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at his camp office here on Thursday evening.
The meeting of the industrial giant with the Chief Minister assumed significance as Adani Group came forward to invest in the state and entered several MoUs in the Global Investors Meeting held in Visakhapatnam in March this year.
Sources said Gautam Adani is likely discuss with the Chief Minister over the materialisation of the proposals submitted by Adani Group for investments in the state in addition to the proposals for new projects.
It may be recalled that Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy while addressing the Global Investors Summit said that AP government is a phone call away for industrialists coming forward to invest in the state.
The CM also said that AP has enormous growth opportunities with 974-km long coastline with 6 existing ports and four upcoming ports. Earlier, the Adani Group Chairman reached Vijayawada airport in a special flight from Ahmedabad and drove straight to CM’s camp office.
With the elections are fast approaching, it is a welcome sign for AP government, which is planning to showcase Visakhapatnam as global city with abundant growth opportunities, if Adani Group comes forward with new proposals for investments in the state.