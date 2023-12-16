Vijayawada: Get ready for polls says YS Jagan mohan Reddy

Vijayawada : “Get ready for elections. Pull up your socks. Go to the people. Work very hard. Assembly poll notification is likely to come during the second half of February.” This is what Chief Minister YS Jagan mohan Reddy told his ministers during the Cabinet meeting on Friday. He directed them to complete all the ongoing works by February.

The talk of poll notification by the CM and the developments taking place in the ruling YSRCP now have sent chill down the spine of party leaders. They are now said to be inquiring about whom all the CM had asked to come to Tadepalli camp office on Monday and are speculating on whose constituency would be changed and who could be dropped. It is learnt that about three ministers may be dropped. Who are they? This is what is being discussed within the party circles.

Jagan is also getting regular surveys done on the degree of anti-incumbency, which sections of beneficiaries are happy and who are unhappy and is analysing the reasons for the same.

Keeping in view the ensuing polls, the Cabinet reviewed all the welfare schemes that were launched and gave nod for enhancement of pension to Rs 3,000 to be effective from January 1. Under YSR Aasara Rs 6,394 crore will distributed among women from January 10 and Rs 18,750 crore to women under YSR Cheyuta from January 9. The Cabinet decided to enhance Aarogyasri health scheme coverage to Rs 25 lakh and new Aarogyasri cards with new features will be issued on December 18 by the Chief Minister. The state government spent Rs 1,897 crore towards free cancer treatment and spent Rs 4,400 crore this year alone on Aarogyasri.

The government also decided to take up campaign on Disha app and to be launched Aarogyasri app. It further decided to start door delivery of medicines under Aarogya Suraksha phase II from January 1. Among other decisions were to fill vacancies in Nephrology, Neurosurgery superspeciality wings in some govt hospitals.

Among other decisions were to distribute 4.35 lakh tabs to class VIII students on December 21, the birthday of Jagan Mohan Reddy. As part of YSR Aasara final tranche Rs 6,394 crore will be distributed to women from January 10 as Sankranti festival kanuka. The Cabinet also gave its nod for DPR of Light Metro Rail project at Visakhapatnam.