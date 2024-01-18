Vijayawada: Gold, cash worth Rs 2 crore seized

Vijayawada : NTR district police seized gold and silver ornaments worth more than Rs 1 crore besides cash of Rs 1 crore transported in different vehicles without valid documents and bills.

The police during the search operations noticed some persons were illegally carrying gold and silver articles and seized them when they failed to produce valid papers and bills.

Speaking to media on Wednesday, Commissioner of Police Kanti Rana Tata said that cash and gold articles were seized under the police station limits of Chillakallu, One Town and Patamata.

Police during the searches noticed that one person Dandapati Santosh of Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu was transporting 838 grams of gold articles worth Rs 79.51 lakh in One Town area in Vijayawada. Santosh also possessed cash of Rs 26.98 lakh. The police registered a case and are investigating the case.

In another case, One Town police took two persons into custody near Komala Vilas centre and seized silver articles weighing 28.6 kg worth Rs 20.60 lakh. The two persons Sunil and Sivalal belonged to Rajasthan and came to Vijayawada.

One Town police are investigating the case. In another case, One Town police took one person Hanumantha Rao into custody near Vinayaka temple and seized gold articles worth Rs 15.56 lakh weighing 235 grams.

Police also seized cash of Rs 47,500. In another case, Patamata police took one person into custody Sai Prakash near Enikepadu and seized cash of Rs 12.20 lakh, which he was illegally carrying without valid documents. Sai Prakash belongs to Santhi Nagar area of Telangana.

Patamata police during the searches noticed one person Sankar Goud transporting cash of Rs 10 lakh in a car. He hails from Hayath Nagar, Hyderabad and was travelling in a car under the Patamata police station limits.

Chillakallu police seized Rs 10 lakh cash from one person Kanumuri Harinath near Garkapadu check-post on the national highway at Jaggaiahpet.

Chillakallu police during the searches noticed the cash of Rs 10 lakh in a car and took Harinath into custody. He belongs to Gajuvaka of Vizag and failed to give information about the cash he was carrying with him. The Commissioner of police said the search operations were conducted from January 1 to 15.