Live
- Nayanthara looks back on Tamil film ‘Aaram’, calls it an ‘extra special film’
- Salman requests for ‘Tiger 3’ spoilers to not be disclosed
- Thiruchnoor Bramosthvam: Cultural feast at Pedda Sesha Vahanam
- Study finds 187 new genetic variants linked to prostate cancer
- ED begins probe into tender irregularities in Bengal Zoo Directorate
- Forest department rescues leopard trapped in Wire fence in HD Kote taluk
- As Patna's AQI reaches 'severe' zone, doctors caution people with morbidities
- 'If your air-ambulance hadn't come, my life would have taken off', Eknath Khadse to Eknath Shinde
- Gmail testing chat-like message box on new emails
- How you can shape your own future
Just In
Vijayawada: Government assures to resolve problems of Brahmins
AP Brahmin Seva Sanghala Samakhya (APBSSS) President Satyavada Durga Prasad along with APBSSS members Y Narasimha Murthy
Vijayawada : AP Brahmin Seva Sanghala Samakhya (APBSSS) President Satyavada Durga Prasad along with APBSSS members Y Narasimha Murthy, T Venkateswarlu and others participated in a special meeting held by Special Joint Secretary to CM Dr Narayan Bharath Gupta at CM Camp office in Tadepalli on Friday and discussed the issues of Brahmins and Archakas.
Addressing a meeting, Durga Prasad said that the state government has assured to resolve all the problems and issues which are being faced by Brahmins.
He said that they had brought many issues to the notice of the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. In this view, the CM instructed Bharath Gupta to oversee the issues and the APBSSS held discussions with him, he added.
During the discussion, they had requested the Special Joint Secretary to hike the Archaka’s Doopa Deepa Naivedya amount and implement Vedavyasa Scheme through Ammavodi, allot land to Brahmin Bhavan, identify Paurohitya as a caste-based profession, funds for the Brahmin Corporation etc., Dr Yadavalli Srinivasa Sharma, Puranam Sehsu and others were present.