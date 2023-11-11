Vijayawada: Government assures to resolve problems of Brahmins

Vijayawada : AP Brahmin Seva Sanghala Samakhya (APBSSS) President Satyavada Durga Prasad along with APBSSS members Y Narasimha Murthy, T Venkateswarlu and others participated in a special meeting held by Special Joint Secretary to CM Dr Narayan Bharath Gupta at CM Camp office in Tadepalli on Friday and discussed the issues of Brahmins and Archakas.

Addressing a meeting, Durga Prasad said that the state government has assured to resolve all the problems and issues which are being faced by Brahmins.



He said that they had brought many issues to the notice of the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. In this view, the CM instructed Bharath Gupta to oversee the issues and the APBSSS held discussions with him, he added.

During the discussion, they had requested the Special Joint Secretary to hike the Archaka’s Doopa Deepa Naivedya amount and implement Vedavyasa Scheme through Ammavodi, allot land to Brahmin Bhavan, identify Paurohitya as a caste-based profession, funds for the Brahmin Corporation etc., Dr Yadavalli Srinivasa Sharma, Puranam Sehsu and others were present.