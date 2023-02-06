Vijayawada: Government employees plan to launch Statewide protest

Vijayawada: Government Employees Association JAC has decided to organise a meeting on February 26 and will give a call for Statewide agitation demanding the government to resolve the pending problems of the employees.

Leaders of Amaravati JAC and representatives of 94 government employees' associations decided to submit a representation to the Chief Secretary in three days demanding that the government resolve the pending issues like releasing DA arrears, payment of salaries on the first of every month, restoration of old pension scheme and other issues.

The employees association said on Sunday that a meeting will be convened if the State government fails to resolve the pending issues. The AP JAC Amaravati and 94 associations held discussions in Kurnool on Sunday on the pending problems of the employees.

The APJAC Amaravati has elected the new panel in its third meeting held in Kurnool on Sunday. JAC chairman Bopparaju Venkateswarlu was re-elected as the chairman for the third time in a row. Andhra Pradesh Public Transport Department employee Palisetti Damodara Rao was elected as the General Secretary of the APJAC Amaravati. Besides, 21 members were elected to the new executive body at the annual meeting.

Bopparaju later announced that a meeting of nearly 100 government employees associations will be convened on February 26 in Vijayawada to announce the Joint Action Plan for the Statewide agitation demanding that the government resolve the pending problems.

He said the employees expressed displeasure over non-implementation of assurances given by Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy. They seek resolution to pending issues which include release of pending DA arrears, payment of salaries on the first of every month, clearing medical bills and retirement benefits to the retired staff in the stipulated time.

Bopparaju said restoration of old pension scheme and regularisation of contract and outsourced staff working in various government departments are two of the important issues.

Amaravati JAC associate chairman Phani Perraju, AP Government Retired Employees Association president Alfred, APCPS Association general secretary Parthasaradhi, Contract and Outsourced Employees Association leaders K Suman, Bhanoji and other leaders participated in the meeting held in Kurnool.