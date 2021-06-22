Vijayawada: Government General Hospital to resume treatment of non-Covid patients from July 1

Vijayawada: With the drastic decline of Covid cases in Krishna district and the State, the Government General Hospital will resume the medical services and treatment to the general patients from July 1.

Due to Covid second wave, the General Hospital was changed into a Covid hospital for nearly two months ago and services to the non- Covid patients were suspended.

Krishna district Collector J Nivas on Monday convened a meeting with the GGH officials and the doctors and discussed the services to the Covid patients and black fungus patients. He said that 216 patients suffering from black fungus and 350 Covid patients are undergoing treatment in the GGH.

The Collector said that these patients will be treated in separate wards and blocks. Two operation theatres are being used for the black fungus patients and asked the officials to open the third operation theatre to treat the black fungus patients and take necessary measures to resume treatment to non-Covid patients from July 1.

Joint Collector L Sivasankar, District Medical and Health officer Dr M Suhasini, GGH superintendent K Sivasankar and other officials, doctors were present.