Vijayawada: Government uses force to end Anganwadi agitation

Vijayawada : The police foiled the agitation of Anganwadi workers by making some arrests here on Wednesday.

The government used force to calm down Anganwadi workers, helpers, several CITU leaders and activists at Dharna Chowk. The Anganwadi workers have been demanding the government for the pay hike and concede other demands. The police removed the tents at the venue and shifted them to Kalyana Mandapams.

The Anganwadi workers had been agitating for nearly three weeks, demanding the government to address their problems. The workers union announced to intensify agitation after talks failed with the government.

As part of their agitation, the workers and helpers decided to submit representations to their respective MLAs on Wednesday. They also planned to protest in front of homes of the MLAs.

The police made preventive arrests of the workers and helpers and their union leaders as part of an effort to foil their plans. Anganwadi workers and helpers prevented the police from arresting CITU leaders.

Disappointed with the police action, the Anganwadi union leaders sat on the road in front of the police vehicles and demanded for the release of their union leaders and the CITU leaders. They raised slogans against Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. The police, after shifting the agitators to various Kalyana Mandapams tried to arrange food. But the irate Anganwadi workers and helpers denied and continued their protest from morning to evening at the Kalyana Mandapams.

Tension prevailed at the Dharna Chowk on Wednesday morning with the agitations of municipal employees, contract and outsourcing employees of Samagra Siksha. Municipal employees and workers went on strike demanding the government to resolve their long-pending problems. Amidst the arrest of Anganwadi workers and helpers, the Municipal Employees and Workers Federation leaders blocked the traffic at Dharna Chowk. The city police were on high alert to prevent any untoward incident.