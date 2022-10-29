Vijayawada: Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan lauds service of Red Cross officials

Vijayawada (NTR District): Governor and president of AP branch of Indian Red Cross Society Biswabhusan Harichandan said that the AP branch has been in the forefront in delivering humanitarian services to the needy and vulnerable sections of society, with a strong commitment of the members, which have been recognised at national level. He appreciated the good work done by the members and District Collectors and district presidents for playing an important role in strengthening the district branches and providing necessary financial resources for the cause of Red Cross Society.

The Governor participated in the annual general meeting of the Red Cross Society held at SS Convention Hall here on Friday. Addressing the members, he praised their commitment and quick response to the needy people, during Covid-19 pandemic by providing food and shelter to migrant workers.

"There is an urgent need to create awareness on tree plantation on a large scale, among youth and students by highlighting the benefits and how it will help reduce the impacts of climate change and how massive tree plantation can also help in reducing temperatures and levels of air pollution," he said. He also stressed on the need to curb use of single-use plastic and clearing of plastic waste by mobilising the youth and students.

The Governor congratulated Dr A Sridhar Reddy, chairman, Special Secretary and vice-president RP Sisodia; and General Secretary AK Parida for successfully organising several programmes to provide humanitarian aid and services to the needy people.

The Governor appealed the Red Cross Society members to organise more blood donation camps, so that not a single life is lost for want of blood. The Governor presented medals and certificates to District Collectors Shrikesh B Lathkar (Srikakulam), S Dilli Rao (NTR district), P Ranjit Basha (Krishna), A Dinesh Kumar (Prakasam), A Surya Kumari (Vizianagaram) and Dr R Mahesh Kumar (East Godavari), presently Joint Collector of NTR district, for their outstanding performance in enrolling a greater number of members in the Red Cross and congratulated the winners of the medals and certificates for their achievement.