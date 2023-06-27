Vijayawada: Grievances Day to be held to resolve employees’ issues

Vijayawada: The State government has decided to conduct Grievances Day every month to resolve the pending issues/ grievances of the employees.

The employees associations have been asking the government for a long time to conduct the Grievances Day every month at the district level and State-level. Finally, the government conceded to the demand of the employees associations.

Chief Secretary K S Jawahar Reddy issued GO 1233 directing District Collectors and heads of departments to conduct the Grievances Day on every third Friday of a month for redressal of grievances and resolving the issues in a time-bound manner.

As per the order, employees can submit any type of individual grievances to District Collectors or the heads of the departments including personal grievances. All grievances should be registered with unique IDs in the JKC (Jaganannaku Chebudamu Portal) and there would be a facility to track the status of the grievances by using unique IDs.

The secretaries or the heads of the departments shall fix the timeliness for redressal of all types of grievances. Collectors and the heads of the departments would review the ATRs of the grievances so received bi-weekly.

Jawahar Reddy has stated that the Information Technology, Electronics and Communications department should take necessary action to make provision in the JKC portal for registering each individual grievance of the employees with unique ID and facilitate to track the status of the grievance by using unique ID/phone number.

The Chief Secretary has directed the Special Chief Secretary, Principal Secretaries, secretaries to the government, heads of the departments and District Collectors to take necessary further action in the matter accordingly.

The State government is committed to the welfare of its employees and seeks to promote work, life balance to enable the employees and their families to lead happy lives, Jawahar Reddy said.

He said the government accords priority to attend to the individual grievances of the employees and would pay proper attention to resolve them on priority basis.