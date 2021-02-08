Vijayawada: Gunadala Mary Matha annual fest begins tomorrow

Vijayawada: All arrangements were made for the successful conduct of three-day Mary Matha annual festivities as per the Covid guidelines at Gunadala shrine from February 9 to 11.

Addressing media conference at the Social Services Centre in Gunadala on Sunday, Vijayawada catholic diocese bishop Thelagathoti Joseph Raja Rao said that the Mary Matha festival will be started with holy mass prayers to be held at 7 am on February 9. He said that Reverend Father MalavalliBala Swamy and Reverend Father V Vijay Joji Babu and other priests and devotees will attend the event.

He said that the State government has issued Covid guidelines to be followed by the church administration and made it clear that all devotees must wear masks. He said that arrangements were made for physical distance and sanitisers will be arranged at all places for the convenience of the staff and the devotees. He said that many devotees attended the Navadina prayers started on January 31 and hoped the Mary Matha celebrations will also witness similar rush. He said that cultural programmes are cancelled during this year celebrations and night halt will not be allowed at the temple premises as part of the Covid guidelines.

MonsignoreMuvvala Prasad said that the drinking water, tents and other arrangements were completed for the convenience of devotees. Special arrangements were made for the tonsure and helpline was provided for the missing children with phone number 1098/0866-2570900/0048605979.

Social services director P Thomas, Mary Matha shrine Rector Father Yeleti William Jayaraju and others attended the media conference.

Every year, lakhs of devotees from Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu and other places attend the Gunadala Marty Matha festivities.