Vijayawada: Humanism answer to all evils in society

Vijayawada: Indo-German Youth Exchange team leader Dr Volker Muller exhorted the youth across the world to strive hard to bring change in the society with humanistic values.

On the concluding day of a three-day workshop on promotion of humanism with various art forms, Dr Muller said that humanism is the only answer for all evils like racism, communalism, and other problems across the world.

Sizable number of youth from various colleges participated in the workshop organised at the Atheist centre here. The four teams of German youth presented art forms, literature, music and audio-visual programmes with humanistic outlook in the workshop.

Students of SIMS College of Guntur, PVP Siddhartha Engineering College, SRM University-AP along with members of Vasavya Mahila Mandali and Atheist Centre participated in the three-day workshop.

Dr Volker Muller, Sylvana, Paul Speckman, chairman of Atheist Centre Dr G Samaram, Dr B Siva Sirisha of SIMS College and others participated.

G Rashmi was the director of the workshop. The German youth who visited the Atheist Centre appreciated its multifarious activities.