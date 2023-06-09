Vijayawada: Issue of student bus passes commences

Vijayawada: The NTR district Public Transport Department (PTD) officials have made all arrangements to issue concession bus passes for students to travel in city buses and suburban buses to go to schools and colleges in view of the commencement of new academic year. The process has been made available for college students from June 7 and for students of up to Class 10 will commence on June 12.

In a press statement here on Thursday, NTR district Public Transport Department in-charge A John Sudhakar said that students, who wish to get student bus passes, should contact the bus pass counter on the premises of Pundit Nehru Bus Station (PNBS) in Vijayawada. Counters would be started to issue new bus passes at Tiruvuru and Jaggaiahpet bus stations, he said.

However, bus passes renewals would be done at Auto Nagar, Kankipadu and Ibrahimpatnam counters, he added.

John Sudhakar informed the students that new bus passes would be issued from 8 am to 8 pm. During Sundays, the bus passes would be issued from 8 am to 2 pm. Whereas bus pass applications will be issued from 8 am to 5 pm.

Further, he said free bus passes would be issued for boys below 12 years of age (up to Class 7) and girls below 18 years of age. Student general bus passes on concession for routes, Greater Krishnaveni (pass) would be given for one year, three months, and monthly, he said.

He suggested the college managements to hand over the students’ list to get bus passes at the bus pass section. Later, the APSRTC officials will issue bus passes to the students, he said.