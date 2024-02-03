Vijayawada: Jagan likely to present government’s ‘progress report’

Vijayawada : Though the YSRCP and TDP-Jana Sena combine are yet to announce their respective lists of candidates, they are now vying with each other in campaign for the ensuing elections. While the stage is set for YSRCP’s ‘Siddham’ on Saturday at Denduluru covering eight districts, the TDP is gearing up for the next phase of ‘Ra Kadali Ra’ and Pawan Kalyan will be taking up his Varahi yatra next week.

It may be noted that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy addressed the first meeting of Siddham at Bheemili of Visakhapatnam district earlier.

As part of the Siddham campaign, party activists of eight districts, comprising Alluri Sitaramaraju district, Kakinada, Konaseema, East and West Godavari districts, NTR district, Krishna and Eluru districts, will be covered at Denduluru. The YSR Congress has made elaborate arrangements for Siddham programme at Sahara ground in Denduluru.

As the TDP launched ‘Raa Kadali Ra’ programme highlighting the failures of the YSRCP government, Jana Sena president Pawan Kalyan criticising the failures of the state government and now the Congress led by Y S Sharmila attacking the ruling party tooth and nail, the YSRCP has taken Siddham programmes seriously to ready the party cadres for the poll battle.

The Chief Minister will present a sort of progress report to the people on the series of welfare measures he had taken up during the last five years and will explain how it has helped in transforming their lives particularly the women and weaker sections and will seek a second chance.

He will also utilize the occasion to tear into the Opposition parties, including the Congress, which have launched a combined attack on the government with ‘false propaganda’. All-out efforts are being made to mobilize huge crowds from the eight districts, sources said.