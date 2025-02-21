Vijayawada: LIC employees stage protest

Vijayawada: In response to the call of All India Insurance Employees’ Association (AIIEA), the LIC employees here staged a one-hour walkout demanding immediate recruitment in Class-3 and Class-4 cadres and recognition to AIIEA, the major trade union, which represents more than 90 per cent of the workforce.

During the protest, Union leader Ch Kaladhar said that the number of Class-3 and 4 employees has gone down from 57,441 as on March 31, 2017 to 49,129 as on March 31, 2023 and has further gone down to 45,762 as on March 31, 2024. Out of 8000 Class-3 vacancies notified in 2020, more than 2,700 vacancies could not be filled up for various reasons.

There is an urgent need for recruitment to keep up with the soaring customer expectations and to retain LIC’s pre-eminent position.

Kaladhar said that AIIEA represents the overwhelming majority of Class-3 and 4 in LIC. The LIC is the only public sector organisation in the financial sector where the process of recognition was not taken up and it is unfortunate that LIC is refusing to accept this democratic aspiration of employees violating the concept of industrial democracy.

All India Kisan Sabha leader Y Kesava Rao, Banking Employees Federation of India, AP, General Secretary R Ajay Kumar, LIC Retired Employees’ Union, Machilipatnam president P Krishna NMK Prasad, EV Tulasi Rao and Branch leaders, N Srinivas, Ch Rajasekhar, K Krishna Prasad, PK Sai Prasad, Gurram Srinivas, MP Govardhan and employees participated.