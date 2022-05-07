Vijayawada: Loyola students secure jobs as analysts

Vijayawada: Hyderabad-based Turing Minds-AI selected 17 B Sc students of Andhra Loyola College as Machine Learning Analysts with a package of Rs 5.28 lakh per annum during the placement drive held on the campus here on Friday. The students with Maths, Statistics and any one of the subjects such as Computer Science, Physics or Economics were offered jobs.

During the placement drive, Manager of campus relations for AP and Telangana Pawan and Campus Recruitment head Krishna Chaitanya said that the domain knowledge of the students in Maths, Statistics and Computer science are crucial for Artificial Intelligence-based jobs. They will be given an intensive training for nine months with a stipend and then placed in next generation jobs such as Machine Learning Analysts.

The Company has both domestic and multi-national clients such as Ford, Dow and Whirlpool. Some of the projects undertaken by the company are optimising solutions for an automobile manufacturer, demand forecasting for school meals distributor, product quality improvement for an appliance manufacturer and quantitative predictions on patient behaviour to improve treatment options, they said.

Principal Fr Kishore said that the Artificial Intelligence-based jobs are going to rule the world and expressed happiness that the college students were chosen for the same. Senior Executive Nisha, Assistant Manager Meghana, Dr G Sahaya Baskaran and Dr Rajeev Kumar from Placement Cell congratulated the students.