Vijayawada: Miffed Kurnool MP Dr Sanjeev Kumar quits YSRCP

Vijayawada : While the YSRCP high command has been struggling to finalise the third list of candidates for the Assembly and Lok Sabha elections, Kurnool MP Dr Sanjeev Kumar resigned from the ruling party and Lok Sabha in protest against party’s decision to sideline him.

Alleging that there was no social justice within the party, Dr Sanjeev Kumar said he had been trying to meet Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for the past two months. “Despite all-out efforts, I was not given an appointment,” he said, adding that could meet the Chief Minister only twice during last four years. He said the party leadership did not discuss its views to replace him with another candidate.

It is learnt that the party wants senior party leader Jayaram to contest from there though he is not willing, sources said.

Dr Sanjeev Kumar said he had joined the YSRCP expecting a good chance to serve the people. He said he had quit the party as there was no support system to do anything for the people as an MP. He opined that though posts were given to the BCs, proper support system was not created in the party. Without that, it would be difficult to serve the people and develop their respective constituencies.

He said there has been no development in his constituency. Giving cash benefit would turn the people into beggars. He also regretted that none of his grievances have been addressed. Whenever he raised the issues, he was asked by the Chief Minister to get things done through the MLAs.

The MP said migration was a major problem here. He said he had concentrated on addressing the unemployment problem and thereby to prevent migration. He said that he strived hard for the Kurnool-Bellari national highway so that Kurnool district can benefit.

He said he had worked hard to get seven superspeciality wings for the Kurnool Medical College and first kid transplant operation was done in Kurnool. Solving water and migration problem is not in his hands and either CM or Cabinet should take initiative, he said.

Dr Sanjeev Kumar said as a successful doctor he wanted to serve the people and has a role in BC associations too.