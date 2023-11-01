  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Vijayawada

Vijayawada: Mini job mela brings smiles to 45 youth

Vijayawada: Mini job mela brings smiles to 45 youth
x
Highlights

District Employment Officer Devarapalli Victor Babu said the youth should improve skills to secure placements in big companies.

Vijayawada: District Employment Officer Devarapalli Victor Babu said the youth should improve skills to secure placements in big companies. Youth are advised to focus on acquiring more skills to get good placements.

Addressing the media at employment office here on Tuesday, Victor Babu said that a mini job mela was organised at the district employment office here to provide employment to youth in the former Krishna district with the cooperation of State Skill Development Corporation.

Out of 163 candidates, 45 youth secured jobs. Victor Babu lauded representatives of various companies for coming forward to recruit youth. Regional Skill Development officer S Srinivasa Rao said that parents will be happy and they feel honoured if the youth secure jobs. The Skill Development Corporation will strive to organise more such job melas for the convenience of youth, he added.

Representatives of Axis Bank, Reliance Jio Infocomm, Apollo Pharmacy, Varun Motors, Swtich Gears Fabricators and other companies participated in the job mela and conducted interviews.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X