Vijayawada: Minister launches waste management apps

Vijayawada: Minister for environment and Mines Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy launched four online apps for waste management at AP Environment Management Corporation Ltd here on Friday.



Speaking on the occasion, the minister said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy set up AP Environment Management Corporation for waste management and to protect environment. The corporation will look after waste management of important sectors like industries, hospitals, thermal power stations and aqua processing units. The newly-developed apps will help the APEMCL officials to interact with industrial managements for safe disposal of wastes and protect environment. The apps will also help track the waste disposal vehicles.

The minister said that the apps will help trace the dumping yards and collect the samples and processing of waste. He said the APEMCL will coordinate with company managements in the complete process of waste disposal and processing.

Ramachandra Reddy said that the revenue generated through waste management will be spent to protect environment. He said the APEMCL will take initiative to regulate the e-waste, biowaste, air pollutants and water pollutants to take necessary steps to prevent pollution.

Special chief secretary Neerabkumar Prasad, APEMCL chairman Gubba Chandrasekhara Rao, MD PV Chalapathi Rao, Pollution control board member secretary B Sridhar and Pollution control board official Khajuria were present.