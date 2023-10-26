Vijayawada: Ministers confident of bus yatras’ success

Vijayawada : YSRCP leaders, including ministers Jogi Ramesh, Merugu Nagarjun and Audimulapu Suresh, claimed that the proposed Samajika Sadhikara Yatras to be launched in all the 175 constituencies on October 26 were ‘a fight between the poor and capitalists.”

Giving details of the yatra at party central office on Wednesday, minister Jogi Ramesh said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy gave a meaning to social justice by implementing it in practice benefiting the poor. He said 68 per cent Cabinet posts were given to SC, ST, BC and Minorities. Referring to Nara Bhuvaneswari’s Nijam Gelavali yatra, the minister said that they should name it as ‘Papa Parihara Yatra’.

Minister Nagarjuna said the Samajika Sadhikara bus yatra first phase will commence from October 26 and continue till November 9. He alleged that several attacks took place on Dalits during TDP government.

Adimulapu Suresh said the YSRCP leaders will explain the welfare programmes implemented by state government to benefit SC, ST, BC and Minorities during the bus yatra. He said that the state government implemented all election promises.

Former minister K Parthasaradhi said that the Chief Minister has been implementing several welfare schemes for the benefit of SC, ST, BC and Minorities. He said that the Chief Minister striving hard for economic uplift of weaker sections.