Vijayawada: Moulana Azad High School to get facelift

Vijayawada: Endowments Minister Velampalli Srinivas said Vijayawada Municipal Corporation Moulana Abul Kalam Azad Urdu High School will be developed at the cost of Rs 40 lakh under the Nadu Nedu programme.

The Minister along with city Mayor R Bhagyalakshmi and Minority Welfare Corporation chief Shaik Asif distributed the Jagananna Vidya Kanuka kits to students on Tuesday. Addressing on the occasion, the Minister said the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation schools will get facelift under Nadu Nedu programme and Rs 40 lakh will be spent on renovation of Moulana Abul Kalam Azad High School.

Referring to the schools in the State, the Minister said infrastructure facilities will be developed in more than 56,000 schools across the State. He said Chief Minister Y S jagan Mohan Reddy is extending financial support to the students to promote education.

City Mayor R Bhagyalakshmi said development is possible with education only. She said the YSRCP government is implementing many schemes to promote education and help the children. Local corporators Mahadev Appaji, M Rajesh, Abdul Hakeem Harshad, school HM M Nagalingeswara Rao, teachers and students attended the kits distribution programme.