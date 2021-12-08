  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > Cities > Vijayawada

Vijayawada: NAAC team visits Pharmacy College

National Assessment and Accreditation Council
x

National Assessment and Accreditation Council

Highlights

National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) team from Delhi, Haryana and Mangalore cities visited Vijaya Pharmacy Mahila College run by SRK Foundation at Enikepadu for two days on Monday and Tuesday and inspected the infrastructure facilities and the faculty

Vijayawada: National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) team from Delhi, Haryana and Mangalore cities visited Vijaya Pharmacy Mahila College run by SRK Foundation at Enikepadu for two days on Monday and Tuesday and inspected the infrastructure facilities and the faculty.

The NAAC members, Dr Ramesh K Goyal, Dr Mahesh Gupta, BD Sharma and Dr Jennifer Fernandez visited the pharmacy college and interacted with the college principal, staff and others. They inspected the infrastructure facilities and submitted a report to NAAC, Bengaluru.

The visiting team made some suggestions for the development of the college and expressed satisfaction with the facilities available in the college.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Interested in blogging for thehansindia.com? We will be happy to have you on board as a blogger.
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X