Vijayawada: NAAC team visits Pharmacy College

Vijayawada: National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) team from Delhi, Haryana and Mangalore cities visited Vijaya Pharmacy Mahila College run by SRK Foundation at Enikepadu for two days on Monday and Tuesday and inspected the infrastructure facilities and the faculty.

The NAAC members, Dr Ramesh K Goyal, Dr Mahesh Gupta, BD Sharma and Dr Jennifer Fernandez visited the pharmacy college and interacted with the college principal, staff and others. They inspected the infrastructure facilities and submitted a report to NAAC, Bengaluru.

The visiting team made some suggestions for the development of the college and expressed satisfaction with the facilities available in the college.