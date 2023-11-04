Vijayawada: NACS invites applications for Cyber Security courses

Vijayawada : The National Academy of Cyber Security is inviting online applications for admission into the Govt of India Certified Cyber Security Courses’ Online Training. Interested Inter, Degree, Diploma, Engineering, and PG candidates can apply online from all over Andhra Pradesh for the respective courses for admission.

Speaking to media on Friday, Director of National Academy of Cyber Security Vimala Reddy said that the National Academy of Cyber Security offers a 50% fee subsidy in the form of concession in the course fee to SC, ST, BC, EBC, OBC, Minority, PH, Women candidates, ex-servicemen and their children under Swarna Bharat National Level Skill Development Programme.

A Govt of India Certificate will be issued after completion of course. After completing courses, the candidates will get opportunities in the job profiles like Cyber Security Officer, Information Officer, Information Analyst, Security Architect, IT Security Engineer, Systems Security Administrator, Information Risk Auditor, Security Analyst, Intrusion Detection Specialist, Computer Security Incident Responders, Cryptologists, Vulnerability Assessors and Trainer / Teacher in Educational Institutions.

The offered courses are PG Diploma in Cyber Security Management & Ethical Hacking, Master Programme in Cyber Security & Ethical Hacking, Certificate in Cyber Security, and Certificate in Cyber Law. The duration of the courses is three months to one year. Online application website: www.nacsindia.org. Last date for online application is November 10th. For more details on can contact 7893141797.