News

KCR serves notice in Phone Tapping Case

  • Created On:  29 Jan 2026 2:24 PM IST
In a significant development in the illegal phone tapping investigation, SIT officials have issued notices to Bharat Rashtra Samithi chief and former Chief Minister KCR. The notices were delivered at his residence in Nandini Nagar during a visit by the officials.

KCR has been asked to appear for questioning on Friday at 3 PM. Given his age of 65, the SIT stated there is no requirement for him to visit the police station personally. Instead, he has been asked to provide a location within Hyderabad city limits where he can be available for questioning. Recently, former ministers involved in the case have been questioned.

KCRPhone Tapping CaseSIT Notice to KCRBharat Rashtra SamithiIllegal Phone Tapping InvestigationTelangana Politics
