NIIT University opens applications for future-ready UG programmes for 2026

New Delhi: Marking 15 years of excellence in higher education, NIIT University (NU), known as the University of the Future, has announced the opening of applications for its undergraduate programmes for the academic year 2026. The university continues its mission to drive innovation in learning across emerging areas of the knowledge economy.

Candidates with a valid JEE Main 2026 score can apply directly without appearing for the NIIT University Aptitude Test (NUAT). These applicants will undergo a faculty interaction, and based on their performance and JEE scores, may be eligible for merit-based scholarships of up to 100%.

Admissions are open for a wide range of future-focused programmes, including BTech in Artificial Intelligence and Data Science, Cyber Security, Robotics and Automation, Biotechnology, Computer Science & Engineering, and Electronics & Communication Engineering. NU is also accepting applications for its 3-year BBA, BBA in Artificial Intelligence, BBA in Business Analytics, and the 5-year Dual Degree Integrated Masters in Business Administration (iMBA) programmes for students after Class 12.

Speaking on the admissions philosophy, Prof. Prakash Gopalan, President, NIIT University, said, “Our admissions process looks beyond a single examination to assess a student’s curiosity, motivation, and readiness to learn. Faculty-led interactions play a key role in helping students identify their strengths and aspirations, enabling informed academic decisions. Through merit-based scholarships, we aim to empower talented learners from diverse backgrounds to embark on a transformative educational journey.”

NIIT University continues to demonstrate strong outcomes, with the graduating class achieving 100% placements this year. Supported by a network of 830+ industry partners, NU recorded an impressive 93% role fitment for BTech graduates and 89% for management programmes, reflecting strong alignment between student skills and industry roles. Graduates secured positions in leading organisations such as GoDaddy, AllState, Policybazaar, Thomson Reuters, Thoucentric, Irdeto, DSCI, Astra Security, GE Appliances, BigBasket, Edelweiss, Mercer|Mettl, S&P Global, and Zebra Technologies.