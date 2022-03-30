Vijayawada: Naidu visits venue where NTR founded the party

Vijayawada: TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday visited the location at MLA Quarters in Hyderabad where NTR founded the TDP on this day 40 years ago. "History was created exactly this day four decades ago. Unrivalled film star NTR could not bear the insults done to Telugu race and came out to do something for the people who have been showing their boundless love for him," Naidu said speaking to the media later.

Formally launching the party's 40th foundation day celebrations, the TDP chief asserted that the TDP would remain as long as there would be Telugu race on this planet. The TDP had made a deep impact on the political scene of not just Andhra Pradesh but the entire country.

He recalled how NTR spontaneously announced the formation of the TDP during an unplanned visit to the New MLA Quarters in those days. He went there along with some individuals for a discussion. After listening to the gathering of people, women and youth there, he announced the party without a second thought. The TDP chief said that his party would continue the legacy of NTR and walk in his footsteps for the sake of Telugu people and their self-respect.

Along with party politburo members and other leaders, Chandrababu Naidu visited the NTR Ghat in Necklace Road and paid tributes to the departed leader.