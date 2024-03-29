Vijayawada: Need for awareness on water stressed

Vijayawada: Director of Gora Science Centre Goparaju Niyanta attended a workshop on ‘Water for Prosperity and Peace’ at Atheist Centre here on Thursday.

Addressing the workshop, Goparaju Niyanta said the availability of potable water has become a problem across the world. In spite of the advanced technology, people are not concentrating on natural water resources.

Expressing concern over the lack of awareness on water issues, he said water is essential for life and it is available only through rain. People need to preserve water in tanks and lakes and strive to increase the groundwater level when it rains, he said. He underlined the importance of protecting water from pollution.

Later, prizes were distributed to the students who participated in the drawing competition on ‘Importance of Water—Necessary Action to be taken’ in connection with the World Water Day.

Dr Maru, Sakala and Dr Demos Gora presented the prizes to the winners in the competition.