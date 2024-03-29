Live
- NCP MLA Nilesh Lanke quits, to contest LS election from Ahmednagar as NCP-Sharadchandra Pawar nominee
- Indian Navy's operation underway to rescue vessel hijacked by pirates
- Maha Politics: PJP fields Dinesh Bub from Amravati against BJP nominee Navneet Rana
- Maharashtra: VBA's Prakash Ambedkar plans 'third front' ahead of Lok Sabha polls
- Eastern Railway renews efforts to complete Tarakeswar-Bishnupur project
- Take legal action against Operation Lotus: Congress leader dares Punjab CM
- Delhi court seeks Tihar officials' reply on BRS leader Kavitha's plea alleging no home-cooked food, medicines given
- Telugu Desam Party Foundation Day Celebrations in Nagar Kurnool
- Bharat Prasad should win with a huge majority: Elleni Sudhakar Rao
- SI Narender Reddy registered the case of missing minor girl
Just In
Vijayawada: Need for awareness on water stressed
Director of Gora Science Centre Goparaju Niyanta attended a workshop on ‘Water for Prosperity and Peace’ at Atheist Centre here on Thursday.
Vijayawada: Director of Gora Science Centre Goparaju Niyanta attended a workshop on ‘Water for Prosperity and Peace’ at Atheist Centre here on Thursday.
Addressing the workshop, Goparaju Niyanta said the availability of potable water has become a problem across the world. In spite of the advanced technology, people are not concentrating on natural water resources.
Expressing concern over the lack of awareness on water issues, he said water is essential for life and it is available only through rain. People need to preserve water in tanks and lakes and strive to increase the groundwater level when it rains, he said. He underlined the importance of protecting water from pollution.
Later, prizes were distributed to the students who participated in the drawing competition on ‘Importance of Water—Necessary Action to be taken’ in connection with the World Water Day.
Dr Maru, Sakala and Dr Demos Gora presented the prizes to the winners in the competition.