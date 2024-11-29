Vijayawada: Officials seize expired food items

Vijayawada: The officials of the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) conducted a surprise inspection in a grocery store located near KBN college in One Town and found expired food stock worth Rs 10 lakh on Thursday. The officials made the inspection after receiving complaints about the trader for sale of expired food items.

A case has been registered against the trader and stock was seized. Assistant food controller for NTR district N Purnachandra Rao said FSSAI officials received complaints from the public against the trader alleging that he has been selling substandard commodities and expired food items that include children’s food.

The officials collected samples which would be sent to the FSSAI lab for the quality tests. The traders are purchasing substandard and expired date food items at low price to sell.