Vijayawada: Officials told to make I-Day tableaus more attractive

Vijayawada: Commissioner of Information and Public Relations Dr T Vijaykumar Reddy reviewing the preparations for the forthcoming 76th Independence Day celebrations at Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation Stadium here on Sunday, instructed the officials of various departments to make the tableaus attractive to people.

The commissioner said that in all 13 tableaus are being prepared depicting various welfare programmes being implemented by the state government. These include Gram/Ward secretariats, Agriculture, Animal Husbandry, Education, Dr YSR Arogya Sri healthcare trust, SERP, Family Welfare, Housing, Women and child welfare, Forest, Industries, Social welfare, Girijan Welfare and Revenue departments.

All the tableaus effectively depict the government welfare programmes. He said that the officials were directed to make them more attractive to the officials, people’s representatives and the general public.

After the Independence Day celebrations, the tableaus will be taken around the city for the general public to see, he said. The tableaus will start at the Stadium and pass through Mahatma Gandhi Road, Benz Circle, Ring Road, Karl Marx Road and police control room before reaching back to Stadium.

Joint Director P Kiran Kumar, Tella Kasturi, assistant director GV Prasad and other officials participated in the review meeting.