Vijayawada: Opportunities aplenty for polytechnic education

Vijayawada: There are plenty of middle-level employment opportunities for the students who completed polytechnic courses, said commissioner of technical education Pola Bhaskar while releasing the notification for the admission of the students, qualified in the Polycet, into the polytechnic courses here on Wednesday.

The commissioner exhorted the parents of the students to get them admitted in the polytechnic courses to enable them to get good employment.

He said that several students are evincing interest in joining the engineering courses after completing the polytechnic courses.

However, the employment opportunities at the executive level were minimal compared to middle-level jobs.

The commissioner, who is also the convener of admissions, said that out of 68,137 candidates appeared for the Polycet, 64,187 students were qualified to get admission in the 257 polytechnic colleges, including 84 government polytechnics, two aided and 171 private polytechnics in the state.

He said that the curriculum for the polytechnics would be changed hereafter as Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy wanted to introduce skill development programmes for the students to make them industry-ready.

Certification courses would be introduced along with the regular academics in collaboration with the various relevant industries by the end of the second year in addition to the soft skills to make the students industry-ready. With the certificates on hand, it would be easy for them to get jobs, he added.

Referring to the admissions, the commissioner said that online payment of processing fee would commence on October 1 followed by certificate verification from October 3 to 7 and options could be entered from October 3 to 8 and seats would be allotted on October 11. The classes would commence from October 18.

The details of notification rank-wise could be accessed on the https://appolycet.nic.in, he said.