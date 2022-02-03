Vijayawada parcel office records highest earnings in January

Vijayawada: In yet another major achievement by Vijayawada Division of the South Central Railway, the Vijayawada parcel office has recorded the highest parcel revenue of Rs 1.34 crore for January, according to a communiqué from the DRM office here on Wednesday.

It has surpassed its previous best parcel revenue of Rs 1.16 crore during December 2021 by a margin of 15 percent. During January-2022, about 1540 tonnes of commodities were loaded from Vijayawada parcel office with fish and other aqua products occupying the lion's share fetching the revenue of Rs 62 lakh.

As many as 24 parcel vans were loaded and attached to parcel specials during January-2022 with livestock and eggs to North Eastern parts like Guwahati, Dimapur and Agartala, further adding revenue of Rs 42 lakh.

Rest of the earnings is from betel leaves, regular hard parcels and medicines among others.

Running of weekly parcel specials by the SCR to North Eastern States have contributed in generating the revenue for the division. Also, there is unprecedented demand from traders and merchants to transport the consignments to the North Eastern parts.

In the financial year of 2020-2021, the highest parcel revenue by Vijayawada was Rs 88 lakh, achieved in January.

Divisional Railway Manager Shivendra Mohan complimented Senior Divisional Commercial Manager P Bhaskar Reddy and Divisional Commercial Manager K Rajendra Prasad and entire parcel office staff for their hard work and dedication.

P Bhaskar Reddy congratulated Chief Parcel Supervisor ARK Prasad and staff of the parcel office for registering a new record.