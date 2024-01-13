Vijayawada: Parthasarathy to join TDP, to meet N Chandrababu Naidu today

Vijayawada : Penamaluru YCP MLA Kolusu Parthasarathy decided to quit the party and join TDP in the presence of party chief N Chandrababu Naidu in protest against YCP denying ticket to him and appointing minister Jogi Ramesh as Penamaluru constituency in-charge. Parthasarathy is likely to meet Naidu at his residence in Hyderabad on Saturday.

Reacting to denial of ticket to him by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Parthasarathy expressed anguish that YSRCP ignored and snubbed him as he could not attack opposition parties and leaders in abusive language.

He said that he had expressed concern as the party leadership, mainly Jagan Mohan Reddy failed to recognise his services. He said that he worked hard for strengthening the party for the past five years. The party has failed to offer him Cabinet berth in the first phase and in second phase also. He said that the YCP asked him to contest from Gannavaram, while he is affiliated with Penamaluru constituency for more than two decades.

Parthasarathy said that he is ready to criticise the opposition parties based on the policies and not ready for personal attacks. “If Cabinet post is given to seniors there will be no objection. However, it is learnt that my inability to abuse the opposition leaders personally seems to be my disqualification. The party should consider the services of senior BC leaders,” he said.

Penamaluru TDP in-charge Gadde Rammohan is said to be discussing with TDP cadres of the constituency over the confusion in the wake of reports of Parthasarathy joining the party with an eye on Penamaluru ticket.

Meanwhile, the political feud in Vijayawada Central constituency still going on. Though Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy summoned sitting MLA Malladi Vishnu and new constituency in-charge and Vijayawada West MLA Vellampalli Srinivas and convinced them to work together, it is learnt that the gap is continuing as majority of the followers of Malladi Vishnu are refusing to extend cooperation to Srinivas.