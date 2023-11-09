Vijayawada: People warned against making objectionable posts on social media

Vijayawada : CID Additional Director General N Sanjay warned that the CID will act tough on those making objectionable and abusive posts in the social media. He said that the CID initiated steps to prevent the attempts of those who try to create unrest in the State through objectionable and abusive posts in social media.

Speaking to mediapersons at the secretariat here on Wednesday, the Additional Director General said that some people were resorting to making objectionable posts in social media on Chief Minister and his family, Opposition leaders, judges, celebrities and others.

He said that the CID identified rise in such posts in recent times and initiated steps to curb such illegal practices. The additional DG said that the CID formed special teams and monitoring cells to identify the culprits and to curb such practices.

He said that the CID was keeping an eye on select social media accounts belonging to opposition parties and obtained some of their objectionable posts on social media platforms. He said that the CID prevailed upon the social media platforms to delete as many as 1,450 inappropriate posts in 2022 and the number increased to 2,164 in 2023. He said 2,972 cyber history sheets were opened against the online abusers.

The CID official said that the department has been corresponding with foreign countries through diplomatic channels with the cooperation of Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to nab those culprits taking shelter in those countries. He said the Legal Assistance Treaty programme and international cooperation helped the CID to handle 45 cases of overseas trolls and lookout circulars were issued in five cases.

He said CID teams were formed in UK and USA to monitor the NRI accounts. The CID chief said that those targeting Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and his family members have been identified and suitable action will be taken against those people.

The CID will hold a summit with the participation of industry partners in Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam to create a positive social media atmosphere. Positive influencers will also participate in the summit. CID cyber crime SP Harshavardhan was also present at the media conference.