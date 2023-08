Vijayawada: Poetesses’ meet on Aug 12

Vijayawada: A State-level poetesses’ meeting (Kavayithrula Sammelanam) will be held at Makineni Basavapunnaiah Vignana Kendram (MBVK) on August 12. Around 130 poetesses are likely to participate in this event, informed Navyandhra Rashtra Rachayathrula Sangam honorary president Tella Aruna.

She released a poster in this regard along with other poets here on Friday. Aruna said they are going to organise ‘Sathadika Kavi Sammelanam’ at the MBVK Bhavan. She said that former deputy speaker Mandali Buddha Prasad will be attend as chief guest and prominent poetesses Dr Vadrevu Veera Lakshmi Devi, Kuppili Padma, Chinna Lakshmi Parvathi, Dr Kolakaluru Ashajyothi, Mandarpu Hymavathi, Dr N Masthannamma, K Subbalakshmamma, Chivukul Srilakshmi will grace their presence during the event. Guttikonda Subbarao, GV Purnachand, Simhadri Jyothirmayi, Swathi, Sushishala and others participated in this poster release event.