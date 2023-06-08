Vijayawada: Police launch ChatBot, High Alert service

Vijayawada: The NTR district police have commenced ChatBot and High alert services to receive ‘mobile theft’ related complaints.

At the behest of State DGP Rajendranath Reddy, NTR district Police Commissioner Kanthi Rana Tata introduced these services to the public. Under these services, a WhatsApp Number 9440627057 has been made available for the public. If any person’s mobile gets stolen, the person has to send a WhatsApp message ‘Hi/ Help’, then a link will appear on the mobile concerned. After filling in the mobile details on the page, the police will trace the mobile by using technology and it will be handed over to the actual owner.

Disclosing the details on Wednesday here, Commissioner Kanthi Rana Tata informed that the police department has introduced so many services to ensure more security and convenience. He said that if anyone lost their mobile, they can directly complain to the above WhatsApp number.

On the other hand, the Commissioner also launched a ‘High alert’ application, which is destined to alert the police in case any emergency and other untoward incidents such as kidnap and chain snatching, etc occurred.

Admin DCP Moka Sathi Babu, MSM Technology MD Manikanta and others were present on the occasion.