Vijayawada: POLYCET admissions process begins today

Vijayawada: Commissioner of technical education and polytechnic admissions convener Chadalavada Nagarani on Wednesday said that the process of POLYCET admissions which was postponed due to technical reasons will start from Thursday.

In a press release, Nagarani said the notification will be available on August 10. She clarified that the students who have already completed the registration and verification of certificates should complete the selection of options within four days from August 11 to 14. She explained that there will be a possibility of changing the options on August 16 and the allotment of seats will be done on August 18. The students have to report to the respective colleges within a period of five days from August 19 to 23. She clarified that the classes will start on August 23 and 18,141 seats are available in 88 government polytechnics, 64,933 seats are available in 182 private polytechnics and 83,074 seats are ready in 270 colleges in the state.