Vijayawada: Polytechnic sports meet in Anantapur in January
- 1. Commissioner of technical education Nagarani releases poster for 26th polytechnic sports & games event
- 2. n Ahead of the meet, regional sports and games meets will be held from Dec 5 to 9 in different parts of the state
Vijayawada : Technical education commissioner and chairman of State Technical Education and Training Council Chadalawada Nagarani said that sports is the only field that teaches the most valuable lessons in life about perseverance and patience. “Sports help to achieve mental and physical fitness,” she said.
Releasing the poster of the 26th Inter-Polytechnic Sports and Games Meet-2023-2024, at the state technical education commissionerate here on Wednesday, Nagarani said that the sports festival will be held at Anantapur Government Polytechnic from January 4 to 6 next year. Before the inter-polytechnic games, from December 5 to December 9, regional sports and games meets will be held in different parts of the state. The programme has been designed to encourage young athletes in polytechnics of the state and develop true leadership and sportsmanship among students.
The commissioner said that sports help students to be physically fit and socially alert. Technical education joint director V Padma Rao, regional joint directors Nirmal Kumar Priya, Satya Narayana Murthy, AP Technical Education and Training Council secretary Ramana Babu, joint secretary Janaki Ramaiah and other officers participated in the programme.
The Inter-Polytechnic sports and games is organised every year for polytechnic students across the state.