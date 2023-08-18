Live
- Hariyali Teej 2023: Ways to Celebrate with a Modern Twist
- Delhi riots case: Court discharges 3 of rioting, vandalism stating manipulation of evidence by IO
- Hariyali Teej 2023: Why This Festival Is Special For Women
- President Droupadi Murmu to embark on three-day Goa visit
- Google invests $88 mn in S Korean startup incubation programme
- Panel recommends Samsung to rejoin biz interest group with strings attached
- 3 killed, 3 injured in Jakarta hotel fire
- Supreme Court issues notice to Manipur govt on another survivor's plea
- Bandi Sanjay to visit Andhra Pradesh on August 21
- iPhone 15 to launch soon: 4 things that we expect from Apple
Just In
Vijayawada: Polytechnics told to focus on NBA accreditation
A video conference was held with the principals of all government polytechnics and officials of several departments of Technical Education
Vijayawada : Director of Technical Education Chadalavada Nagarani said that seven polytechnics in the state have successfully achieved accreditation from the National Board of Accreditation, symbolising their commitment to excellence.
She informed that an additional 38 Government Polytechnics are in the pipeline, demonstrating a strong dedication to quality enhancement. Out of the forthcoming polytechnics, six have already received NBA visit dates.
She conducted a video conference with the principals of all Government polytechnics and several Department of Technical Education officials on Thursday and discussed the importance of the National Board of Accreditation for the polytechnics.
She said NBA, an autonomous body, plays a pivotal role in assessing and accrediting technical education programmes to ensure their quality and relevance across various disciplines. She expressed her strong endorsement of NBA visits and emphasised the importance of expediting these visits.
The ambitious goal is to wrap up all visits by the end of October. Highlighting the critical need for NBA accreditation, the Director reiterated the significance of this achievement for the institutions and the technical education department.
She encouraged the polytechnics preparing for NBA visits to prepare their files in a creative and comprehensive manner.
While urging for excellence, the Director emphasised the preservation of the institution’s ambiance and recommended the use of stainless steel boards to underscore their durability. The display of live projects will reflect the accomplishments of students, and it is a powerful representation of practical learning, she said.