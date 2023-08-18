Vijayawada: Polytechnics told to focus on NBA accreditation

Vijayawada : Director of Technical Education Chadalavada Nagarani said that seven polytechnics in the state have successfully achieved accreditation from the National Board of Accreditation, symbolising their commitment to excellence.

She informed that an additional 38 Government Polytechnics are in the pipeline, demonstrating a strong dedication to quality enhancement. Out of the forthcoming polytechnics, six have already received NBA visit dates.

She conducted a video conference with the principals of all Government polytechnics and several Department of Technical Education officials on Thursday and discussed the importance of the National Board of Accreditation for the polytechnics.

She said NBA, an autonomous body, plays a pivotal role in assessing and accrediting technical education programmes to ensure their quality and relevance across various disciplines. She expressed her strong endorsement of NBA visits and emphasised the importance of expediting these visits.

The ambitious goal is to wrap up all visits by the end of October. Highlighting the critical need for NBA accreditation, the Director reiterated the significance of this achievement for the institutions and the technical education department.

She encouraged the polytechnics preparing for NBA visits to prepare their files in a creative and comprehensive manner.

While urging for excellence, the Director emphasised the preservation of the institution’s ambiance and recommended the use of stainless steel boards to underscore their durability. The display of live projects will reflect the accomplishments of students, and it is a powerful representation of practical learning, she said.