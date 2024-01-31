Vijayawada: Postal dept releases monograph on Ambedkar

Vijayawada: Department of Posts on Tuesday released ten special covers to commemorate visit of Baba Saheb Dr BR Ambedkar to several places in coastal Andhra Pradesh in September, 1944.

The Department has also brought out a monograph with the title, “Trail of visit of Baba Saheb Dr BR Ambedkar to AP-1944,” which is a compilation of rare glimpses visit of Baba Saheb Dr BR Ambedkar to AP in 1944, write-ups from eminent personalities, who include several bureaucrats of high rank and profile, research scholars and professors and events of special covers released at each of above said places visited by Baba Saheb Dr BR Ambedkar.

Chief Postmaster General of AP Circle Col V Ramulu and Special Chief Secretary Budithi Rajasekhar released the monograph in the programme, wherein Sandesh Mahadevappa, Director of Postal Services and G Siva Nagaraju, AD (Philately) were also present.