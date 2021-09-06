Vijayawada: Power shock for consumers

Vijayawada: Power consumers under the limits of the Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (SPDCL) and Eastern Power Distribution Company Limited (EPDCL) got a major shock as the distribution companies have started collecting true-up charges (adjustment charges) as per the guidelines of the State Electricity Regulatory Commission.

The true-up charges are collected to recover the losses the discoms sustained from 2014 to 2019. The power consumers must pay extra charges of Rs.1.23 on every unit. Consumers started receiving power bills for the month of August 2021.

On Sunday, consumers were shocked to see the true-up charges mentioned in the power bills. The consumers now have to pay an extra amount ranging between Rs 200 to Rs 800 depending on the power consumption and units they consumed in August 2021.

The SPDCL will collect the adjustment charges of Rs 3,060 crore from August 2021 to March 2022 for the period of eight months. The EPDCL will collect Rs 609 crore from the consumers for the same period.

Under the new system, if a consumer had used 340 units for the month of August 2021, he will have to pay extra charges of Rs 418. (340 units x Rs 1.23) in September.

The consumers say it is unfair to collect the adjustment charges for the losses suffered by the discoms between 2014 and 2019.



