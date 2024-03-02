Live
- Health On Us enters care services segment
- New export orders propel PMI mfg to 5-mth high
- Tata Tele BS offers new solution
- Visakhapatnam: Sanapala Chandra Mouli takes charge as VMRDA Chairman
- USSEC unveils Soy Excellence Centre
- Macro data buoys bourses
- Ajio rolls out ‘All Stars Sale’
- With 4 BJP MPs T got Rs 9 lakh cr: Give more seats, BJP will bring higher Central funds says Konda
- Nellore: YSRCP hopes Bollineni's exit from TDP brightens its chances
- Country in need of Modi’s leadership again, says Kishan
Just In
Vijayawada: Pulivendula TDP leader Satish Reddy joins YSRCP
Highlights
Pulivendula TDP senior leader and former Deputy Chairman of Legislative Council S V Satish Kumar Reddy joined the YSRCP in the presence of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at the camp office here on Friday.
Vijayawada : Pulivendula TDP senior leader and former Deputy Chairman of Legislative Council S V Satish Kumar Reddy joined the YSRCP in the presence of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at the camp office here on Friday.
Kadapa MP YS Avinash Reddy, YSRCP regional coordinator Ramasubba Reddy, Kadapa Mayor Suresh Babu and other leaders were present.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS