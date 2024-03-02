  • Menu
Vijayawada: Pulivendula TDP leader Satish Reddy joins YSRCP

Senior TDP leader from Pulivendula S V Satish Kumar Reddy joining the YSRCP in the presence of Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy at the latter’s camp office in Tadepalli on Friday. Kadapa MP Y S Avinash Reddy, regional coordinator Ramasubba Reddy and others are also seen.

Pulivendula TDP senior leader and former Deputy Chairman of Legislative Council S V Satish Kumar Reddy joined the YSRCP in the presence of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at the camp office here on Friday.

Kadapa MP YS Avinash Reddy, YSRCP regional coordinator Ramasubba Reddy, Kadapa Mayor Suresh Babu and other leaders were present.

