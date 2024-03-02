Vijayawada: Pulivendula TDP leader Satish Reddy joins YSRCP

Vijayawada : Pulivendula TDP senior leader and former Deputy Chairman of Legislative Council S V Satish Kumar Reddy joined the YSRCP in the presence of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at the camp office here on Friday.

Kadapa MP YS Avinash Reddy, YSRCP regional coordinator Ramasubba Reddy, Kadapa Mayor Suresh Babu and other leaders were present.