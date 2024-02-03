  • Menu
Vijayawada: Punjab National Bank new branch opened

Vijayawada: Punjab National Bank new branch opened
Vijayawada : The Punjab National Bank (PNB) zonal manager Deepak Kumar Srivastava inaugurated the 71st branch in Vijayawada circle at Prasadampadu on the outskirts of the city on Friday.

Addressing the gathering, the zonal manager said that the PNB is the second largest national bank in the country. He appealed to people to avail the services of the PNB branch.

Circle head Abhijith Sinha said that the PNB has been providing gold loans, housing loans and vehicle loans at lowest interest rates. Branch Manager V Suman Babu, Bank staff and retired PNB employees and locals were present.

