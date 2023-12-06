Vijayawada railway division bags GM’s Efficiency Shield

Vijayawada: The Vijayawada Division of South Central Railway bagged the overall General Manager’s ‘Efficiency Shield’ for its performance in 2023. The Overall Efficiency Shield for 2023 is jointly presented to Vijayawada and Secunderabad Divisions in the SCR Zone.

The 68th Railway Week Awards-Vishisht Rail Seva Puraskar-2023 for excellence in various fields was announced on Monday evening. Vijayawada Division bagged 10 shields of total 35 shields in various categories.

Divisional Railway Manager Narendra A Patil congratulated all the branch officers and staff for achieving 10 GM Shields in various categories and performing exceptionally well by recording the highest ever revenue of Rs 5,306.58 crore and achieving second highest incremental loading of 12.125 tonnes in Indian Railways during 2022-23.

The DRM said that passenger safety, elimination of manned level crossings, fortifying the existing infrastructure, ramping up traffic facilities and laying of new lines shall remain the top agenda and focus during 2023-24.

He said field staff to continue to work in a coordinated manner to ensure safety of passengers and also to achieve best possible results.

Vijayawada Division bagged 10 Efficiency Shields for its best performance during the year 2023. The ten Efficiency Shields bagged by the Division under various categories including commercial, mechanical, finance (accounts), best diesel ’electric loco shed, works, bridges, best maintained DEMU, best loading efforts shield, operating, signaling and telecommunications and finally GM’s Efficiency Shield for overall best performance.